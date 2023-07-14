Airbnb Guest Shocked by “Bathroom with a Bed” Accommodation

An Airbnb guest named David Holtz has expressed his shock after claiming that his booked accommodation turned out to be nothing more than a bathroom with a bed. Holtz, an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley, had chosen the listing with no reviews at the time of booking.

Upon arrival, Holtz discovered that the bed was located just inches away from the toilet, with only a pane of glass separating the two. The small space also included a sink positioned at the end of the bed and a compact shower cubicle. To add to the unusual setup, the host had placed a neatly laid-out towel on the bed.

Sharing his experience on social media, Holtz humorously remarked, “That feeling when you arrive at your Airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into.”

After contacting Airbnb to address the issue, Holtz claims that he received no satisfactory answers and expressed frustration with the lack of assistance from customer support.

The story gained attention online, with users on social media chiming in with humorous comments. One person coined the term “Airbnpee,” highlighting the peculiar bathroom-bed combination. Others jokingly mentioned the convenience of having everything within arm’s reach and the need to close the toilet seat for use as a nightstand.

Airbnb has not yet provided a comment on the matter.