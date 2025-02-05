5 Mistakes That Could Cost You Up To £3,100 When Using a Car Rental

Car Rental Expert: These Mistakes Are Costing People Up To £3,100 When Using Rental Cars

This rental car expert reveals what mistakes tourists are making that can cost them valuable holiday funds

Renting a car can be a fantastic way to explore a new destination, especially in places with stunning landscapes and limited public transportation. However, many travellers unknowingly make costly mistakes that can turn their rental experience into a financial headache. From hidden fees to unexpected fines, these simple oversights can add up to thousands of pounds.

Harry Anapliotis, CEO of Rental Center Crete, has seen first-hand how many tourists fall into these common traps. “Car rentals should make your holiday easier, not more expensive,” Anapliotis says. “Unfortunately, people often overlook important details when they sign the rental agreements. A little awareness can save travellers a lot of money.”

Greek rental service Rental Center Crete has been offering tourists on the island of Crete premium rental cars for fifty years. Their experts have seen all kinds of faux pas over the years and are here to warn future travellers of the financial risks associated with not reading the fine print when renting a car.

5 Costly Mistakes When Renting a Car

1. Failing to Inspect the Car for Damage at Pickup

Before driving off, always check the car for existing scratches, dents, or other damage. If you don’t report it, you could be held responsible for something previous renters did.

“I’ve seen customers charged up to £500 for scratches and over £1,000 if there is bumper damage, even if they didn’t cause it, simply because they didn’t take a few minutes to inspect the car,” warns Anapliotis. “I would also recommend taking time-stamped pictures of any damage you find in case you need proof that the damage was there before you started driving the vehicle.”

2. Not Declaring Any Damage That Happens During Your Rental

Accidents happen, but failing to report any new damage can result in hefty fines. Even minor scratches can lead to charges up to a few hundred pounds if the rental company discovers them after the fact. If an inspector finds damage to your rental car after you have dropped it off – and you didn’t report it – they still have your credit card information and will charge you for the damage.

For example, if you get into an accident in your rental car and you do not do anything about it. Damage like cracked or shattered windows that have to be replaced can cost you up to £1,733, according to some car insurance companies. This can be compounded by an additional fee from the rental car company for breaking the contract and not reporting the damage when you turned the car in.

“Being upfront about any incidents can sometimes result in lower costs compared to getting charged later without discussion,” Anapliotis advises.

3. Leaving the Car a Mess

Many rental companies charge a cleaning fee if the car is returned excessively dirty. Sand, mud, or food spills could lead to unexpected cleaning charges. One person in the U.S. even reported having to pay $450 (around £362) to a major rental company for returning their rental car with some sand on the floor mats.

“We always recommend giving the car a quick clean before returning it—it’s a simple step that can save you money,” Anapliotis explains.

4. Not Meeting Refuelling Requirements

If your rental agreement states that the car must be returned with a full tank, not filling up at a station close to the rental service can cost you more than you think. Rental companies often charge premium rates for refuelling, far higher than local petrol stations.

Frequent rental car users report that companies will charge renters 1.75 times the cost of market prices for fuel. With current UK petrol prices around £1.45 per litre, you could have a fee of £140 for a tank refill.

“Always check the fuel policy before driving off,” says Anapliotis. “Otherwise, you could pay double or triple the usual price per litre.”

5. Picking Up or Dropping Off the Car Too Late

Car rental agreements usually operate on a strict schedule, and late returns can result in a full extra day’s charge—or more. Depending on the company you rent from, you could be charged between £9 and £35 for each day the car is not returned.

“If you’re running late, call ahead and check your options,” Anapliotis recommends. “Sometimes, a simple heads-up can help you avoid extra costs, especially if you are pretty sure you won’t make it back in time to turn in the car.”

Harry Anapliotis, CEO of Rental Center Crete, comments:

“Travellers usually don’t realise how easy it is to avoid these charges. By taking a few extra minutes to inspect the car, follow fuel policies, and return the vehicle in good condition, you can save yourself a lot of stress and money. A little preparation can prevent you from unexpectedly going over budget. By simply reading your rental contract, you can make sure that your holiday remains about relaxation and adventure, not worrying about dipping into your savings.”