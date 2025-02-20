"Abuse made me lose hair and weight – and left me with bruises all over my body"

SWMRabuse – By Imogen Howse

A woman who was assaulted by her ex-partner for “years” has revealed how the abuse made her fear he would kill her – and left her with nightmares, hair loss, and bruises “all over”.

Haroun Berghout, known as Yas, behaved like a “monster” towards his victim, Surrey Police said.

The 27-year-old strangled, punched, and kicked the woman, and controlled her every move – convincing her that the abuse was her own fault, according to the force.

The victim, who was in a relationship with vile Berghout, became convinced he would eventually kill her.

“It became a question of ‘when’ he might kill me, rather than ‘if’ he would kill me,” the woman, who is not being named, said in a statement.

She explained that the abuse started to “take over” her life – leaving her with both physical and mental scars.

She said: “I lost hair, I lost weight, and had bruises and scratches all over my body. Sleep no longer existed; just nightmares as I’d relive the torture.”

However, the brave woman managed to break free from the relationship after concerned family and fri contacted Surrey Police’s Domestic Abuse Team, and encouraged the woman to support the investigation.

Berghout initially denied all accountability – but later pleaded guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour, intentional strangulation, criminal damage, and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The abuser, from Richmond, south-west London, was recently jailed for three years and four months at Guildford Crown Court.

He was also given a 10-year restraining order against the victim and her family.

Speaking after the sentencing on February 6, the woman said: “For those who have never experienced domestic abuse, leaving is so much harder than it may seem.

“Daily, I live with the guilt that I wasn’t able to leave sooner as I wasn’t the only one affected by his actions – my family and fri were threatened by him, having to watch me suffer while feeling their own fear knowing just how dangerous Yas could be.

“I’m grateful to everyone around me that encouraged me to this point and have endlessly supported me.

“It was extremely daunting, but Surrey Police and the investigating officer were brilliant and I now stand here, not just for me, but for all those who have been affected by domestic abuse and would encourage other victims to seek help too.

“Abuse is not ‘your fault’. It’s not ‘normal’. And you don’t ‘deserve’ it.”

PC Christopher Finucane, who investigated the case, added: “Initially reported as a single isolated incident, the investigation uncovered years of violent abuse.

“The fact that Berghout is behind bars is down to the bravery of the victim who secretly recorded evidence of the abuse, resulting in more than 100 evidential exhibits proving three years of repeat offending – and to the courage of witnesses who stood up to her abuser and provided statements to police.

“This overwhelming evidence ultimately led to guilty pleas on all charges.

“We urge anyone who may be the victim of domestic abuse to come forward.

“You will be believed and you will be supported.

“If you aren’t ready to speak to us, reach out to one of our brilliant Surrey-based charities who can offer sanctuary and practical, as well as emotional, support.”