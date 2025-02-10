ADD – NHS trust admit avoidable care failings of three mothers who tragically lo…

SWCCbabies – by James Gamble

**NOTE – We have not named the 16-year-old mum or her baby. While a court order has not been passed, the court heard one was being considered.**

A crisis hit NHS Trust has admitted a series of “disgusting” failures in the care of three mothers which led to the avoidable deaths of their babies, a court has heard.

The three infants tragically died within just 14 weeks of each other in 2021 while under the care of the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust – currently at the centre of the largest maternity inquiry in the history of the NHS.

The trust has today (10) admitted failures in the care of the infants and their mothers – including one who was just 16 at the time of her pregnancy.

The NUH trust admitted charges of putting the three babies and their mothers at significant risk by not providing adequate care and treatment.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (10/02) heard all three mothers suffered placental abruptions.

Daniela O’Sullivan was 39 when she gave birth to baby Adele, who died in the early hours of April 7, 2021.

The 16-year-old mother – who is remaining anonymous due to the potential of imminent reporting restrictions – gave birth to her son in June 2021, but the boy sadly died four days later.

Emmie Studencki, who was pregnant for the second time, gave birth to baby Quinn a month later in mid-July 2021, with the infant’s care withdrawn on July 16.

The trust, which has an annual turnover of over £67m, is currently at the centre of the largest maternity inquiry in the history of the NHS, with around 1,800 cases being examined by a review headed by the senior midwife Donna Ockenden.

It is the first trust to be prosecuted by healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) twice. It was fined £800,000 in 2023 for failures in the care of Wynter Andrews, who died 23 minutes after being born at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in September 2019.

The emotional, failed families today said the treatment their loved ones received had been “disgusting”.

In each case, Ryan Donoghue, the lawyer representing the CQC, told the court there were signs that all three babies should have been delivered sooner.

In some cases, examinations that should have been undertaken in line with the trust’s policies were not, whilst other issues related to parents not being involved in decision-making regarding their babies’ births and potential staff shortages.

Mr Donoghue told the court “serious and systemic failures” of the trust had exposed the three mothers and their babies to harm.

He explained Daniela O’Sullivan, 39 at the time of her pregnancy, attended a maternity clinic in March 2021 after concerns about her unborn baby Adele’s heart rate.

She later went home after baby Adele’s heart rate normalised, but returned to hospital for monitoring when concerns resurfaced.

On April 6, Ms O’Sullivan experienced vaginal loss and abdominal pains – but a vaginal examination was not conducted.

Later that evening she was examined by a doctor after being given a heat pack, but her symptoms were interpreted as ‘normal’ and still no examination was conducted.

Ms O’Sullivan later felt an ‘urgency’ to push and two attempts at a forceps delivery were attempted and abandoned.

A consultant eventually said an emergency caesarean section was needed.

Baby Adela was born but died a short time later after a decision was made to withdraw any further intervention.

“As in all three cases, the CQC instructed an expert witness,” Mr Donoghue explained.

“Dr Taylor was concerned no examination was performed.

“In the trust’s responses, they admitted an examination should have been performed.

“Symptoms were conclusively significant as [Ms O’Sullivan] required the heat pack.”

Dr Taylor’s report also found that Ms O’Sullivan’s case should have been identified as a ‘priority’ in a handover, which it wasn’t.

“This contributed to a failure to provide safe treatment to Daniela,” Mr Donoghue added.

“Daniela should have been identified as having gone into labour sooner.”

Mr Donoghue also outlined that staff had reported ‘workload pressures’ and potential staff shortages on the evening of April 6.

However, Dr Taylor said staffing issues applied more to the antenatal unit, where Ms O’Sullivan was held, and so staffing levels ‘couldn’t excuse or justify’ the delay in transferring her to the delivery suite.

Mr Donoghue said it was ‘evident’ that in Ms O’Sullivan’s case – as in the other two cases – the trust’s policies and procedures had not been adhered to.

“When one considers the issues – particularly the lack of appropriate escalation and care – these are indicative of failures of processes,” he added.

“The trust accepts that policies were not followed in the care of Daniela and baby Adele.”

Ms O’Sullivan, in a victim impact statement read to the court, said her family would ‘never be complete’ following the death of her infant daughter.

Reflecting on her time under the care of the NUH trust, she said: “At the time I believed I was in safe hands.

“I was screaming from pain and wasn’t even given painkillers.

“My bedding had to be changed due to the amount of discharge and bleeding but still I was not paid attention to.

“I was left in my bedroom, more or less on my own for eight hours.

“My daughter Adele lost her life because of a lack of medical attention.

“People who were meant to help me harmed me. I placed my trust in the entire system.

“We lost our beautiful daughter and all the special moments. We will never see Adele’s first steps, first school days, birthdays…

“We will forever be thinking about her and our family will never be complete.”

Outlining the case of another mother – who was just 16 when she lost her child – Mr Donoghue said her symptoms meant her care should have been escalated.

On June 1, the mother, who was 35 weeks pregnant with a due date of July 2, reported reduced foetal movements.

She was discharged following assessments but continued to complain of reduced foetal movements the following day.

On June 11, she went to the trust’s maternity unit with ‘period-like pains’ and bleeding.

Upon examination, significant blood clotting was observed in the young girl’s vagina and her baby boy was delivered in a ‘bad condition’.

At four days old, the baby was sadly pronounced dead due to a multitude of problems experienced since his birth.

“The trust accept that immediate escalation should have taken place upon examination,” Mr Donoghue said.

“[The mother] should have been taken for a more senior review immediately.

“It was clear enough to recognise that the abdominal pains were likely indicative of an abruption.”

Dr Taylor’s report added that the young woman’s care had been ‘poor from the outset’.

The mother of the young girl and grandmother of the attended court and said her daughter had now welcomed a daughter of her own, following her traumatic experience.

She said: “[My daughter] was only 16 when she fell pregnant, but was clear in her decision to have her baby.

“She attended all her appointments and did everything to keep her baby safe.

“On June 11, I took my daughter to an NHS hospital. We left that hospital on June 16, the day after [the baby] had died, feeling devastated and numb.

“[My daughter] was helpless. I was helpless. The family was helpless.

“Our experience with this NHS trust has been disgusting.

“We put our trust in the NHS. We took her to somewhere she should have been safe.

“We will never forget what you have done and will never forgive any of you.”

The court heard that in the case of Emmie Studencki, there were miscommunications concerning the amount of blood she’d lost between the East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottingham City Hospital.

Mr Donoghue said she had lost 1,000ml of blood and a further 200ml during her transport to the hospital.

However, this wasn’t correctly communicated and the hospital believed she had only lost 200ml.

A C-section took place, though later than it should have, and baby Quinn’s care was later withdrawn on July 16.

Dr Taylor said Ms Studencki’s blood loss meant a C-section should have happened ‘as the safest option for baby and mother’ far earlier than it had.

He added that both mother and baby had received ‘substandard care’ and that the parents hadn’t been consulted in decisions.

Mr Donoghue said Ms Studencki was given ‘inadequate’ advice after she was discharged on three previous occasions after presenting with bleeding.

The CQC’s report concluded there was a ‘failure’ by staff at the hospital to fully appreciate and record the full extent of Ms Studencki’s blood loss.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Studencki said she and baby Quinn’s father, Ryan Parker, were ‘broken’ by their son’s death, with both parents struggling with their mental health.

An emotional Mr Parker wept as he read a poem to the court, in which he said the ‘magic of life’ had been so ‘bluntly failed.

MTF

ENDS









Source link