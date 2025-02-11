Adorable baby can't stop laughing at nurse's touch

An adorable baby couldn’t help but laugh uncontrollably every time he was touched by a nurse.

Kailynn Kelly, 23, took her son Jah’Cere Dikai Stewart, eight months, to the hospital to be checked out as he was feeling unwell.

What started as a check-up quickly turned into a moment of pure joy when a nurse’s touch sent him into fits of giggles.

Kailynn said the nurse wasn’t even doing anything particularly funny and was just checking his vitals and chatting with him.

But the little boy found it hilarious.

Kailynn, a caregiver from Lancaster, California, said: “The nurse was just talking to him while checking his vitals, and he started laughing so hard.”

“She wasn’t even trying to be funny; he was just tickled by her presence.”

“It completely surprised me.”

“It was the first time he ever busted out laughing like that.”

“The nurses were so happy and loving towards him.”

“One of them just said he’s very adorable and such a happy baby.”























