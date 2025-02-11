Appeal to help emaciated sphinx kitten named after Harry Potter character

SWLNdobby – by Faye Mayern

An appeal to help an emaciated sphinx kitten who was surrendered to a rescue has been overwhelmed with donations to help the ‘little fighter’.

Dobby, now five-month-old, was taken in by the Wagtail Cottage Cat Sanctuary after his previous owner couldn’t afford to keep him.

The kitten is the sole survivor of his litter and was emaciated when he came into the care of rescue-owner Lindsay Kierman four months ago.

Mrs Kierman, 67, said she didn’t think Dobby – named after Harry Potter’s house elf – would survive the night but he miraculously pulled through.

Now Dobby is battling against suspected asthma, bronchitis and is on antibiotics – and awaiting the results of blood tests to determine if he needs an MRI.

Mrs Kierman set up an appeal to help raise funds for Dobby’s unexpected vet treatment and has smashed her £3k target by raising more than £4k.

However he is not out of the woods yet – and Mrs Kierman, from Gorefield, Cambs, has 23 other cats to care for.

She said: “Dobby is coming out of his shell – he’s turning into a little gremlin.

“It is so lovely to see his personality shining given he’s been laying around feeling so poorly. He didn’t deserve any of this.

“The first night we sat with him while he was struggling to breathe and we didn’t think he’d make it to the next morning.

“But he’s a strong little fella.”

Dobby has been backwards and forwards to the vets with blood tests, x-rays, and having his nasal passages cleaned out.

The kitten now has to be nebulised twice a day and Mrs Kierman is awaiting to hear if he needs an MRI scan.

She appealed to the community for help with Dobby’s vet bills and said she was ‘gobsmacked’ when they exceeded their £3k target.

The Wagtail Cottage Cat Sanctuary houses 24 cats altogether including ones that are blind or only have three legs.

Mrs Kierman said prospective pet owners tend to favour kittens over adult cats and likened the rescue to a ‘care home’.

She added: “Dobby’s first owner told me ‘I can’t see another one die’ after the rest of the litter died.

“I’m really hoping when we get these bloods back they’re going to tell us more.

“He’s jumping around like a little looney and he’s going to continue to keep well.”

You can donate to Dobby’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dobbys-vetinary-treatment

