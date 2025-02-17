Close Menu
    At least 10 people dead as parts of the US are hit by severe flooding

    1 Min Read

    SWSMkentucky – by Ottilie Von Henning

    At least 10 people are dead after heavy rain caused severe flooding across several southern US states.

    The states of Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Arkansas, have been under flood warning since Saturday (Feb 15).

    Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday for the state of Kentucky, where at least nine people have died.

    Footage filmed in Yerkes shows homes partly submerged by flooding. Further clips show severe flooding in Monticello and roads damaged in Pikeville.

    Most of the deaths, including a mother and 7-year-old child, were caused by cars getting stuck in high water.





    Sam Allcock

