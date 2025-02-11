Aviation world shocked as rival U.S. and Russia warplanes pictured together

SWSMjets – by Dean Murray

In a jaw-dropping first, the most advanced U.S. and Russian warplanes in the world have been pictured together.

The $80m American F-35 Lightning II and Russian Su-57E Felon have shared an apron at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, which begins today (10 Feb).

The F-35 is the the flagship of the modern U.S. Air Force, while the Su-57E is described as a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter aircraft.

Local aviation expert Rishav Gupta said: “Who would have thought… You’re watching history in making!!!!”

The Aero India 2025 air show is being held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station until 14 February.

