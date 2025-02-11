Aviation world shocked as rival U.S. and Russia warplanes pictured together

The most advanced U.S. and Russian warplanes in the world have been pictured together.

The $80m American F-35 Lightning II and Russian Su-57E Felon have shared a tarmac at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, which begins today.

The F-35 is the flagship of the modern U.S. Air Force, while the Su-57E is described as a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter aircraft.

Local aviation expert Rishav Gupta said: “Who would have thought… You’re watching history in the making!!!!”

The Aero India 2025 air show is being held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station until Feb. 14.





