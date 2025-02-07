Bad Boys reunion? Will Smith and Michael Bay strolling in Santa Monica

SWTPsmithbay – by Michael Lee Simpson

Will Smith and Michael Bay were spotted strolling along the Santa Monica boardwalk fueling rumors a Bad Boys reunion could be on the cards.

The pair worked together on the 1995 American action comedy film – Bay’s directorial debut.

Last year reports said they were in talks to reunite for Netflix Action Movie Fast and Loose.

And today (7) the pair were seen together, with Smith in great spirits as he was spotted walking and laughing.

Niko Williams, 31, an event planner and bike shop manager from Santa Monica, California, said it was a relaxed and upbeat moment between the two Hollywood heavyweights.

“I saw an entourage of people walking north of the pier and I saw Will Smith in the yellow sweater, and then I noticed Michael Bay in the hat,” Williams said.

“They looked like they were just walking kind of freely, walking up and down the boardwalk.

“Just maybe catching a break from maybe a meeting they had since it was such a large group.”

Williams speculated they might have been discussing a potential project or scouting locations.

“I don’t know if they closed a deal or something, or maybe they’re using the pier’s new location for a film, but they were very energetic,” Williams noted.

“They were in good spirits.”

Smith, 56, was particularly engaging with fans, according to Williams.

“Will Smith was very polite, greeted a lot of people that wanted to take photos. He took photos with everybody, high energy, high spirits. He was a very friendly guy.”

A report from Variety in October said Bay was in negotiations to direct the action flick Fast and Loose, starring Smith.

It was said to “follow a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories” who “pieces together his past” and “learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent”.

