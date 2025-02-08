Best friends of 23 years are reunited after a door dash delivery

SWSMfriend By Freddie Noble

A man was reunited with his best friend from school after his door dash delivery driver was him.

Jerry Gullo, 30, was in total shock when he noticed his best friend from third grade had delivered food for him and his wife.

In the afternoon of January 12th, Jerry ordered himself a steak, Clam Chowder, and a salad from BJ Breweries and later met his old friend Rashard Richardson, 30.

The two New Yorkers have known each other for 23 years. They even graduated from Fairbanks Elementary School in Rochester, New York, US, and stayed close through school and middle school.

After the pair graduated, they lost touch and their phone number.

Jerry Gullo, 30, a salesman for an electrical distributor from Rochester, New York, said: “I’ve known him since 3rd grade, and we ordered food for my wife and me. It took me a while, and I looked at his name tag, and I didn’t think it was him.

“It was so wild, and I’m still baffled by it, and it meant everything to meet up with him again.”

Since the reunion, Jerry and Rashard have remained in touch and plan to meet soon, as they live only 20 minutes apart.

Jerry said, “We are in touch now and have been in contact every day since the event. We discussed how much the video has gone wild and are considering doing a part two video for my Tik Tok.”

ENDS

Source link