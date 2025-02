SWFSbison- by Ottilie Von Henning

Watch the moment a stray wild bison barrelled across a busy road and knocked commuters off their motorcycle.

CCTV footage shows vehicles travelling down a busy road in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu in India on Sunday (Feb 9).

Suddenly a wild bison then charges onto the road.

The wild animal directly collided with a motorcycle, causing the rider and passenger to be thrown off the vehicle and skid along the road.