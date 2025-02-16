Bizarre dashcam video shows moment teen threw himself on pensioner's car

SWLSdashcam – by Joe Harbert

Bizarre footage has emerged of a teenager apparently throwing himself onto the bonnet of a car – and pretending to be injured.

Dashcam video shows three boys and one girl – believed to be teenagers – targeting Alan Watling, 77, while he was visiting a flat he owns in Maidstone, Kent.

The retired engineer can be seen driving past the group before parking his Ford Focus at the forecourt of the three-storey property near Maidstone Barracks railway station.

It is at this point the girl appears to point at Mr Watling’s stationary car before one of her fri runs up to it and rolls over the bonnet.

He then limps off holding his buttocks in an apparent attempt to appear injured.

Mr Watling, who lives in the nearby village of Allington, says he did nothing to provoke the group prior to the incident.

He said: “I went past them and there was nothing untoward to start with until I stopped.

“I was just carrying out a routine check at the flat, but as I pulled into the forecourt and was stationary this young man made a beeline for me at some speed.

“He jumped on the bonnet and was directed by the young lady with the red coat who gestured with her hand to get him to come towards me.

“When I got out, I said ‘what’s the matter?’ and then the young lad said ‘you hit me, you hit me’ and repeated that.

“I told them it was all on camera and then he said ‘paedo, paedo, paedo’.

“They stayed around for a bit longer before going off about three minutes later.”

Mr Watling admits the strange encounter, which happened at at 2.30pm on Wednesday, has left him feeling “annoyed”.

But he says he is relieved the dashcam footage paints the true picture of what occurred.

He added: “It wasn’t nice and one can only speculate what could have happened.

“I was quite philosophical about it at the time, but afterwards now I’m a bit annoyed.

“I think about what the repercussions could have been without the footage – perhaps something quite serious as I would have been out on a limb.

