Blue Ghost spaceship captures close-up footage of the Moon

SWSMfirefly – by Dean Murray

A spaceship has captured jaw-dropping close-up footage of the Moon.

Breathtaking scenes from February 18, and shared Monday, show the Earth rising and setting behind the Moon were captured by Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander.

The team say they performed a 16-second burn with the craft’s Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters to enter a near-circular low lunar orbit.

Texas-based Firefly’s ship has been capturing stunning scenes of both Earth and the Moon since it took off on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on 15 January.

The mission’s primary objectives include delivering ten NASA science investigations and technology demonstrations to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Blue Ghost is scheduled to land on the Moon on 2 March.



















