Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Bobcat devours bloody rabbit in Arizona as oblivious pedestrians walk by

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    SWTPbobcat by Michael Lee Simpson

    Onlookers were terrified as they watched a wild bobcat devour a rabbit – while pedestrians ignored warning to stay away.

    Parker Dallas, 33, an equipment operator from Phoenix, captured the encounter in Scottsdale, Arizona, on video.

    To his shock, the wild bobcat was carrying a dead rabbit in its mouth and undeterred by Parker’s presence, casually settled in for a meal 15 to 20 feet away from him as he operated a mini excavator.

    “I looked out the side of my eye and saw what looked to be a big cat, and it scared the living crap out of me,” Park recalled.

    “I took a better look, and this was all about 20 feet away from me.”

    The unusual encounter lasted for about 10 minutes.

    “There were people on the walking trail, walking right by,” he recalled.

    “I was trying to get their attention to not walk two feet behind it, but nobody saw it when they walked by. It was pretty strange.

    “I think the bobcat was a little too occupied to be worried about anybody else.”

    Wildlife encounters like this aren’t uncommon in Scottsdale, where bobcats, coyotes, and other predators roam freely.

    For locals, losing pets to wild animals is an unfortunate reality.

    “If you’re going to move out here, you have to understand that that’s what you’re going to deal with,” he said.

    Parker says the close-up encounter with the bobcat was “pretty cool” — even if it did give him a serious scare at first.


    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.