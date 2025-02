SWFSaquarium – by Ottilie Von Henning

Funny video shows a young boy playing with a friendly beluga whale at an aquarium in China.

A video recorded by the boy’s mum shows a whale following the young visitor along the tank’s glass wall as they both stop to make faces at each other.

According to the boy’s mother, the aquarium in Beijing was empty, which allowed her son to enjoy an exclusive moment with the beluga whale.

ENDS











Source link