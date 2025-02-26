Brave sexual assault victim was repeatedly raped by partner while she was asleep

SWLNabuse – By Izzy Hawksworth

A brave sexual assault victim who was repeatedly raped by her partner while she was asleep has spoken out about the ordeal that she experienced.

Kimberley Dyson, 41, would wake up in the middle of the night to find her then-boyfriend Trevor Lockwood, 44, forcing himself on her and engaging in sexual activity that she had not consented to.

She would tell Lockwood to stop what he was doing but he would ignore her pleas and would forcibly continue, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The couple were in a relationship from 2003 to 2014 but Kimberley, who has waived her anonymity, bravely decided to report the abuse to South Yorkshire Police in 2022.

Lockwood blamed his behaviour on his drug use and often claimed he did not know why he did what he did but was sentenced to 13 years in jail on Monday (February 24) after being found guilty of four counts of rape.

Speaking after sentencing, Kimberley says she is finally “learning to accept that this wasn’t her fault” and wants to encourage other victims to “not be ashamed or embarrassed” about the abuse they have experienced.

She said: “Despite years of feeling deep shame around the abuse I experienced, I am finally learning to accept that none of this was my fault.

“I want other victims of sexual abuse to see that experiences of sexual harm and abuse are nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about.

“The abuse I endured for over a decade at the hands of Trevor Lockwood has impacted almost every area of my life, and although no sentence will be enough for the trauma I am left with, I am glad that this case is finally over and that I am able to start my process of healing.”

Kimberley, of Barnsley, South Yorks., has thanked Detective Sergeant Laura Clarke, from South Yorkshire Police, for working “tirelessly” to “bring Trevor to justice.”

She has also thanked Jess – who is an independent sexual violence advisor at Barnsley Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Services, a charity that provides confidential services to anyone whose life has been affected by sexual violence.

She said: “I want to take this opportunity to commend the hard work of Detective Sergeant Laura Clarke of South Yorkshire Police who has worked tirelessly on the investigation to secure this conviction and finally bring Trevor to justice.

“I also want to acknowledge the support I have received from my Independent Sexual Violence Advisor, Jess, at Barnsley Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Services, from the moment I reported and throughout the process.

“The support this service provides is vital for victims during the criminal justice process and without the support and encouragement I received from Jess to keep fighting, I am not sure how, or if, I could have got this far.

“Trevor took so many years of my life, but today I close the chapter on this ordeal and start to live my life as it always should have been.”

Lockwood, of Barnsley, South Yorks., was found guilty of four counts of rape following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in October last year and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

He will now be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Sergeant Laura Clarke said: “By law, Kimberley Dyson would have been entitled to lifelong anonymity as all victims of sexual offences are.

“She has bravely waived this right to speak up against her abuser and encourage more victims to come forward and report to us.

“I cannot commend Kimberley’s bravery highly enough, and I want to directly thank her for her courage throughout our investigation and the subsequent trial, which came about due to Lockwood’s refusal to admit his abhorrent offending.

“We are 100 per cent committed to tackling all forms of sexual abuse in South Yorkshire, including non-recent offences, and I want to make it clear that we fully investigate every single report made to us.

“If you have been raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually harassed, you can report to us in confidence online or by calling 101.

” If you don’t feel able to report to police in one of these ways, try and talk to someone you trust.

“You can also seek specialist and confidential support via the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line.”



