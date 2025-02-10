Brazen thieves raid Holland & Barrett shop in broad daylight

SWSMrobbery – by Sejal Mandal

A shocking video shows the moment two brazen thieves raided a Holland & Barrett shop in broad daylight.

Shopper Abdul Karim, 47, was in the store in Whitechapel, London, last week (Feb 3) when the incident happened.

Footage show two hooded men casually filling their bags with goods before walking out.

Two shop workers with body-worn cameras on their chests were capturing the incident as it took place but did not intervene.

Abdul, a photographer from Whitechapel, London said: “The staff seemed to know what was about to happen.

“As soon as the men entered, they said, ‘It’s going to happen again.’

“They’ve clearly done this before.

“The way they moved so aggressive, yet completely unfazed it was as if they were doing a normal shop.

” They were there for like two minutes and they just walked off like nothing happened.

“You freeze in moments like this.

“You want to do something, but you know it’s not safe.

“You don’t know if they have weapons.”

ENDS













Source link