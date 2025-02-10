Bread crumb buried for 3,000 years alongside Egyptian’s mummy has been discovered

A breadcrumb buried for 3,000 years alongside an ancient Egyptian’s mummified remains has been discovered.

The tiny morsel was collected and preserved by an unknown Victorian microscopist but was originally unearthed in Thebes, Egypt.

The piece of bread is stored on a small wooden tray at the Leeds Discovery Center in West Yorkshire and is being examined as part of a volunteer project.

Clare Brown, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of natural sciences, said: “What began as a fairly routine cataloging exercise has slowly uncovered a remarkable archive that includes some of the most important moments in scientific history.

“Discovering a morsel of ancient Egyptian bread was particularly surprising, and the fact we can connect the Leeds collection to bread baked thousands of years ago on a different continent is fascinating.

“We don’t know exactly how or where many of these slides were collected, but we do know that each one of them was meticulously preserved for study and posterity by a diligent microscopist more than a century ago.

“That in itself is evidence of how important they thought these specimens were and how much they wanted future generations to see and be inspired by them.

“We’re extremely grateful to them, and to Stephen for following in their footsteps and rediscovering their work all these years later.”

Alongside the mummy remains, a 12,500-word fully miniaturized copy of The Times—from the Victorian era—can only be read with extreme magnification.

A mote of dust from the 1883 Krakatoa volcanic eruption was also found.

The eruption was one of the most destructive events of its kind in recorded history, and it was so loud it was heard more than 1,900 miles away.

Once the collection has been documented and photographed, the aim will be to add it to a national database so it can be viewed by academics, experts, and the public.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles, and culture, said: “Leeds has a truly world-class museum collection, and it speaks volumes about its quality and scale that we’re still making such amazing discoveries today.

“Our museums play such an important part in preserving history and heritage so that visitors have the chance to learn and engage with it for many years to come.”









