Breath-taking footage shows freediver swimming with large pod of dolphins

SWSMdolphins – by Sejal Mandal

Breathtaking footage shows a woman swimming with a large pod of dolphins.

Tatiana Mendes, 37, was freediving in the Red Sea off the coast in Egypt last year (Dec 2024) when she found herself surrounded by at least 30 dolphins.

As she glided through the water, one dolphin suddenly spun around perfectly mimicking her twirl.

Tatiana, who has been freediving for five years, regularly organises expeditions but had never experienced such a personal interaction before.

Tatiana, who is originally from France, said: “I was completely in awe.

“I didn’t even realise what was happening until I watched the video back.

“It felt like pure magic.

“I’ve swum with dolphins before, but never had one actively engage and play with me like this.

“They are incredibly intelligent and curious creatures.

“They recognize humans and even make eye contact with us.”