Brewery Shire horses retired from delivery beer – bosses blame Government budget

SWLShorses – by Jason Hughes

One of the last set of brewery Shire horses in the UK are to be retired – with bosses blaming the Government’s last budget.

Wadworth has been using the animals to deliver beers to pubs in Devizes in Wiltshire and the surrounding villages for 125 years.

But its most recent pairing Sam and George will be the last in a long line of horses that have served the town’s boozers.

Managing director Toby Bartholomew cited the difficulties of carrying out local deliveries following the relocation of the brewery – alongside rising financial pressures worsened by the Government.

In a statement Wadworth claimed the 2024 budget had compounded financial pressures and forced the firm to reduce its investment budget for the next 12 months.

Mr Bartholomew said: “It is with great sadness that Wadworth has taken the decision to retire the Shire horses.

“With the move to Folly Road, away from the centre of Devizes, it has unfortunately become very difficult to carry out local deliveries.

“The new site where we had hoped to house the Shires received a successful planning application for the stables but is unfortunately no longer viable due to the escalation in build costs and complexities of the site.

“In addition, the huge cost pressures the Government has imposed on the business through the October 2024 budget has led to us having to reduce our investment programme for next year which has further supported the tough decision.”

The announcement has been labelled the “end of an era” for Devizes by locals.

One said: “That’s sad, so many people loved seeing those horses and it made Devizes a very lovely place.”

Another added: “End of an era, (I) remember them Shire horses pulling the cart around Devizes and the surrounding villages.”

One said: “Gorgeous horses, it’s sad not to see them on the road anymore.”

One added: “So sad… loved seeing them round town, a sad outcome.”

Following Wadworth’s relocation away from the historic Northgate Street site, plans were submitted to relocate the Shires to a new home beside The Barge Inn at Seend Cleeve.

