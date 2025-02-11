Bride and groom realise wedding rings are missing mid-ceremony

SWFSrings – by Ottilie Von Henning

This is the moment a couple realised their rings were missing in the middle of their wedding ceremony.

Luke Devaney and Ryan Devaney were caught in a tense moment when the groom realised the rings were missing from the dish placed in front of them.

Video recorded by their wedding videographer Will Bonarrigo during their wedding in Rhode Island last year, shows Luke nudging his bride and asking her where the rings are.

He can be heard saying: “Why aren’t there rings on there? Where are the rings? Shouldn’t they be on that dish?”

As the realisation and panic slowly takes the couple over, Luke is seen turning around in his chair and manages to signal his mother.

She was then able to set off a chain of helpers off camera to find the rings while Luke and Ryan continue to chuckle nervously in their seats.

The rings were eventually brought to the altar and the ceremony continued.

The best man, Luke’s brother, even made a joke about it later at the reception.

