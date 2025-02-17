Britain's ''wonkiest road'' set to reopen this Spring after £5m fix

SWLNwonky – by Lauren Beavis

Britain’s ”wonkiest road” is set to reopen this Spring – after three years and a £5M spend.

Around 100 metres of the B4069 near Lyneham, Wiltshire, has been shut since February 2022 – when Storm Eunice caused a major landslip.

The damage was so significant it looked like the area had been hit by an earthquake – and skaters used it as a makeshift skatepark.

The road, previously used by more than 5,000 vehicles a day, was likened to “something from a disaster movie” by locals – and businesses in the area have said the three-year closure has impacted trade.

Wiltshire council has since spent about £5million fixing the route.

The council’s cabinet member for highways, Nick Holder, told the BBC unless there are “huge amounts of cold weather or rain”, the road is expected to open in spring as planned.

Nick said an exact reopening date would be announced when the council is “confident” it would be met.

He added: “We’re on track, the contractors have done a really good job.”

Other factors which have contributed to the damage include a weakness in the road and increased groundwater in the area.

Before the road could be resurfaced, new drainage and a 100-metre retaining wall were installed, and 120 piles were driven 12-metres deep into the ground for stability.

Nick explained the repair work had been “very complex” due to the landslip making the ground unstable.













