Bungling burglar caught after cops find stolen cash register in his flat

A bungling burglar was caught with his fingers in the till after cops found a stolen cash register in his flat.

Daniel Moore, 31, raided businesses including a restaurant, a bakery and even a charity shop between January 19 and February 2 this year.

He was nailed when officers swooped on his flat in Worksop, Notts., and found a stolen till he had snatched during a break-in.

CCTV also showed him wearing clothes during the raid which matched items in his wardrobe at home.

Moore admitted burglary and attempted burglary and was jailed for 12 months at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

The prolific crook, who has a string of previous convictions, was also instructed to pay compensation during Monday’s hearing.

Sergeant Mark Talbot, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Moore’s arrest and subsequent conviction is a significant result for the local community.

“We understand the impact that crimes like these have on hardworking business owners and their staff, and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.

“We will continue to work closely with businesses and residents to keep Worksop a safe place to live and work.”

