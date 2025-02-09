Burglar jailed after cops trace snowy footprints and find him hiding in garden

SWMRfootprint – by Jack Fifield

A bungling burglar was caught red-handed after police traced his footprints he left in the SNOW.

Josh Mansfield, 25, was arrested just after 4am on January 5 – just 35 minutes after breaking into a home and stealing a BMW from the driveway.

He has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

The hapless crook drove at speeds of 80mph as he tried to evade cops in Doncaster, South Yorks., while the county was subject to weather warnings for snow.

After crashing into a lamppost, he ran from the car, but left a trail of footprints which officers followed.

South Yorkshire Police released bodycam footage of the moment Mansfield was caught hiding in a garden.

Detective inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee said: “People deserve to feel safe in their homes and Mansfield’s actions saw him destroy this idea of safety for his own personal gain.

“After breaking into this person’s home and stealing their car, he then led police on a dangerous pursuit, driving the stolen vehicle at excessive speeds before colliding with a lamppost.

“He is fortunate no one was injured as a result of his reckless driving and thankfully due to the swift actions of my colleagues he was quickly arrested and has been brought to justice just a month after his crimes.”

ENDS













Source link