'Calculating' husband given life sentence for stabbing wife and step-son to death

SWMRstab – by Faye Mayern

A ‘calculating’ husband who stabbed his wife and stepson to death has been given a life sentence.

Calogero Ricotta, 64, murdered Maria Nugara, 54, and her Son Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Morreale, 29, at their family home in Ugley, Essex on May 28.

Officers were at the scene within minutes where ‘coercive and controlling’ Ricotta was quickly arrested and later charged with two counts of murder.

He was also charged with one count of causing actual bodily harm to a third victim who was present in the address at the time.

The court heard Ricotta was ‘calculating, controlling and violent’ and had said to Maria ‘dead or alive, you will never leave this marriage’.

Police said Joe had intervened to protect his mother before he was also stabbed.

Ricotta’s trial began at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 3 where the jury of seven women and five men listened to three weeks of evidence.

He was found guilty of all three charges and given a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years in prison.

The Honourable Mrs Justice Dame Mary Stacey told Ricotta: “Joe’s courage standing up to you is in start contrast to the cowardly way you killed both of them.

“You used controlling and coercive behaviour to control Maria. Your vanity, pride and ego meant you would not agree to a divorce.

“Instead you tried to intimidate Maria into staying in a loveless marriage.

“By murdering your wife, you have effectively orphaned your children.”

The family have paid tribute to ‘kind and caring’ Maria and ‘free-spirit’ Joe.

In a statement they said: “Nothing we can say will capture the loss every one of us feels without Maria and Joe.

“The grief we feel is unimaginable and reaches well beyond our immediate family.

“They were both cherished and loved by fri, colleagues and those in the community who are still coming to terms with their senseless killings.

“They were murdered in the most horrific way, a way that only a coward would inflict upon those he supposedly loved.

“Our hearts are broken, he alone has destroyed them.

“Maria was the most beautiful person inside and out. She was kind, caring and clever with a cracking sense of humour.

“She would call family every day to talk about everything and nothing. Her voice was an integral part of our day that is now missing, that we will never hear again.

“She was always there to listen to us and our problems, which now seem so small in comparison to what she was dealing with.

“Her love for her family was unrivalled. Nothing compares to it.

“Joe was a free spirit. He was an enthusiast for everything life had to offer.

He was naturally funny. He was determined to make his life better, he was making his life better, before it was so cruelly ripped away from him.

“He had always been kind and gentle and took the role of a protective older brother seriously. He was our rock.

“The last thing he did was try and save his mum; he is the bravest person we have ever known – he was our hero.

“They were kind and pure-hearted people. They were the best parts of all of us.”



