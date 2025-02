SWFScats – by Ottilie Von Henning

This is the moment a cat froze in the middle of a busy street – in a scene straight out of The Matrix.

A passer-by whipped out his phone to capture the bizarre scene in Haidian District of Beijing on 16 January 2025.

The video shows a stray cat standing completely still in the middle of the road as curious onlookers gather around it in disbelief.

It was later revealed that the cat was fixated on a bush across the street, where a pigeon was hiding.

