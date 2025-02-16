Ceremony welcomes first female 'brother' in 450-yr history of ancient organisation

SWMRbrother – by Ed Chatterton

An ancient organisation which has been a home for army veterans since 1571 has welcomed its first female ‘brother’ in its 450 year history.

The Lord Leycester, in Warwick, is considered one of the most significant medieval sites in Europe which has provided a home for former soldiers since the reign of Elizabeth I.

The historic Grade I-listed timber-framed buildings have remained a community for an ancient organisation of veterans, known as ‘Brethren’, who live at the prestigious site.

But now after 450 years and 400 male residents, the Lord Leycester has selected Janet Brodie-Murphy as its first female resident.

A special installation ceremony took place on Saturday (15/2) in the Chapel of St James following the same format that has been carried out since Tudor times.

Janet and her partner Alan Gill BEM were welcomed into the ‘brotherhood’ at the 900-year-old chapel, which sits atop Warwick’s West Gate, one of the original entrances to the walled medieval town.

The ceremony was led by the Lord Leycester’s first female Master, Dr Heidi Meyer, who was installed in a similar ceremony in 2017.

She said: “I was installed as the first female Master of the Lord Leycester eight years ago – and today we have installed our first female Brother!

“I view this as progress even though we continue to honour and uphold the traditions of our 450 year old community.”

The Lord Leycester is considered one of Britain’s best preserved medieval buildings and among the finest examples of medieval courtyard architecture.

The half-timbered buildings were built by the powerful Warwick Guilds in the late 1300s and later given to Elizabeth I’s courtier, Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester, as a home for soldiers injured in the wars of the Tudor age.

Janet and Alan moved into the 700-year-old buildings in October after meeting as In-Pensioners at London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea.

They will now become known as Brother Jan and Brother Alan after swearing the ‘Oath for the Robing’ to officially become part of its group of Brethren.

The oath was sworn in the presence of the Master, as instructed in ‘Statutes and Rules of The Lord Leycester’, an original document from 1585 that still survives today.

It is one of three original Tudor deeds written by Robert Dudley, which are on display at Warwickshire County Records Office where they are stored for conservation purposes.

Janet said: “To have given the same oath made by so many Brethren before us was a truly special occasion and I’m delighted to have been able to be a small part in the rich history of this truly unique place.

“We’re so grateful to the Master and our fellow Brethren for welcoming us wholeheartedly to the Lord Leycester and no doubt will be very happy here.”

Alan, who served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, fell in love with the Lord Leycester – which has recently undergone a £5 million Lottery-funded transformation- during a visit to Warwick.

The couple then applied to become official ‘Brethren’.

Alan said: “We are delighted to have officially become Brethren at the Lord Leycester and part of the history of this wonderful home for veterans.

“It is a huge privilege and we are looking forward to contributing in any way that we can.”

The rector of the Collegiate Church of St Mary’s, Mayor of Warwick, Bailiff of the Court Leet, Governors of the Lord Leycester and a representative of the Sidney family who are patrons of the charity, were also among guests to attend the historic ceremony.



















