Chaos as thousands of devotees try to cram onto packed train

SWFScrowd – by Sejal Mandal

Chaos unfolded at a station in India as thousands of devotees tried to cram onto a packed train.

Devotees heading to Maha Kumbh, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, desperately tried to board an already-packed train at Patna railway station in Bihar on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Footage shows a sea of passengers surging forward to climb onto the moving train – almost causing a stampede.

Ticketed passengers struggled to board, prompting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to intervene.

Officers allegedly used batons to remove non-ticketed travelers, leaving several with minor injuries.





