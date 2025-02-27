Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Promo
    Lifestyle

    Chilling before and after images of Malibu fire damage

    Sam AllcockBy 2 Mins Read

    An aerial photographer has captured chilling before-and-after images of the devastating Malibu fires.

    Jeffrey Milstein shuns drones, instead renting helicopters to shoot with high-resolution cameras for his projects.

    Aerial picture of Malibu homes taken before the fires in February 2024 and then after in February 2025 after. (Pix via SWNS)
    Aerial picture of Malibu homes taken before the fires in February 2024 and then after in February 2025 after. (Pix via SWNS)

    The New Yorker was able to match up scenes from last year’s shoot documenting the California coast to those from this month.

    Jeffrey says: “I found pictures of Malibu that I had taken a year ago that included many of the homes that burned this year.

    “It is hard to imagine the loss and pain visited upon the people who lost everything in the fires.

    “The large scale of the disasters, as well as personal loss at the scale of the individual, can be seen in these photographs.

    “Hopefully, these photographs will be a visual reminder of what can happen with climate change, and how important it is that we address these issues.”

    Photographer Jeffrey Milstein on an earlier helicopter photography flight. (Pix via SWNS)
    Aerial picture of Malibu homes taken before the fires in February 2024 and then after in February 2025 after. (Pix via SWNS)

    Jeffrey says he is thinking of making an on-demand digitally printed book and donating a large portion of the profits.

    His work is in many public and private collections, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Museum, and The Portland Art Museum.

    Share.
    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock – Contributor at National Daily Press Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies. With a keen eye for emerging industry trends, Sam has built a reputation for delivering insightful analysis and engaging content across various platforms. In addition to writing for National Daily Press, Sam contributes to: Coleman News – Covering the latest in business, finance, and technology. Feast Magazine – Exploring food, drink, and hospitality trends. With years of experience in the digital landscape, Sam continues to share his knowledge, helping businesses and individuals navigate the evolving world of online media.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    Your trusted source for clear, unbiased, and up-to-the-minute global news, providing a comprehensive perspective on the issues shaping our world.

    contact@nationaldailypress.com

    Company

    Top Headlines

    © 2025 National Daily Press – nationaldailypress.com | All Rights Reserved.