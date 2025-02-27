Chilling before and after images of Malibu fire damage

An aerial photographer has captured chilling before-and-after images of the devastating Malibu fires.

Jeffrey Milstein shuns drones, instead renting helicopters to shoot with high-resolution cameras for his projects.

Aerial picture of Malibu homes taken before the fires in February 2024 and then after in February 2025 after. (Pix via SWNS)

The New Yorker was able to match up scenes from last year’s shoot documenting the California coast to those from this month.

Jeffrey says: “I found pictures of Malibu that I had taken a year ago that included many of the homes that burned this year.

“It is hard to imagine the loss and pain visited upon the people who lost everything in the fires.

“The large scale of the disasters, as well as personal loss at the scale of the individual, can be seen in these photographs.

“Hopefully, these photographs will be a visual reminder of what can happen with climate change, and how important it is that we address these issues.”

Photographer Jeffrey Milstein on an earlier helicopter photography flight. (Pix via SWNS)

Jeffrey says he is thinking of making an on-demand digitally printed book and donating a large portion of the profits.

His work is in many public and private collections, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Museum, and The Portland Art Museum.