Chilling CCTV shows road rage thug kill "showboating" e-bike rider

SWCChit – By Adam Dutton

This is the shocking moment a road rage thug killed an e-bike rider who was “showboating” – before calmly walking into a shop for snacks.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 21, chased Liam Jones, 22, before twice ramming into the back of him as he rode along in Stechford, Birmingham.

Liam suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene after being catapulted into a concrete post on August 1, 2023.

Ibrahim hunted the electric bike rider down in his Seat Leon after being “wound up” by Liam and a pal who were doing wheelies along Moat Lane.

West Midlands Police released chilling footage of the moments before Liam was murdered in cold blood.

Minutes later CCTV captured Ibrahim walking into a shop while Liam lay dying in the road outside.

Ibrahim, of Yardley, admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder following a retrial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Phillip Bradley KC, prosecuting, said Ibrahim, took “umbrage” at Liam’s showboating to “such an extent that he wanted to teach him a lesson.”

The trial was told Liam was with a friend, Tayzhon Johnson, riding near to Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre on the night he was killed.

The pair started to head home at around 11.30pm to recharge the batteries on the bikes when they passed Ibrahim on Coventry Road.

Ibrahim then drove into Liam’s e-bike twice and drove away from the scene leaving Liam to die at the scene in the road.

He parked in Golden Hillock Road, Sparkbrook, and his brother Abdullahi Ibrahim – who had been a passenger in the car – called a taxi for home which arrived at around 12.50am.

During their journey the pair casually stopped off at a shop in Coventry Road.

Mr Bradley told the jury: “CCTV footage captured both bikes doing wheelies.

“You are going to have to consider the significance of that showboating.

“One possibility you may want to consider is whether the defendant took umbrage at Liam’s showboating.

“To put it another way did it wind the defendant up? So he wanted to teach him a lesson, following him and we know what ultimately happened.

“This was no accident. At the time of the fatal collision the defendant clearly intended him really serious harm.”

Ibrahim’s brother Abdullahi, 21, admitted assisting an offender at an earlier hearing.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “Abdirahman Ibrahim was intent on causing harm to Liam.

“He could have turned off at any point but he followed the riders and wanted to be in control.

“This was not a case of racing gone wrong as had been claimed by Ibrahim, but of him menacingly pursuing Liam and his friend.

“We believe he was angered by Liam’s showboating and wanted to teach him a lesson.

“He knew what he had done and did nothing to help, instead driving off.

“Tragically, Liam lost his life and Ibrahim will now spend many years of his own young life in prison.

“Ibrahim’s brother may have felt a sense of loyalty, but by trying to help his sibling he is now also a convicted criminal.

“While nothing will ever bring Liam back, we hope knowing those involved have been caught and are being punished will provide

some solace to his family and fri.”

