Coffin reading "RIP Drake" spotted 'outside DJ Khaled’s Miami home'

A coffin with the words “RIP DRAKE” and “RIP OVO” was spotted outside DJ Khaled’s Miami home – sparking rumors of a feud.

Matheo Patris, 28, a restaurant manager in Miami, was driving past when he spotted the bizarre prop, on Saturday (15), he says.

According to Matheo, a security guard was present, but no one else seemed to be around.

It comes after Drake shot down claims he was set to feature in songs on DJ Khaled’s new album.

OVO Sound – short for October’s Very Own – is a Canadian independent record label, founded in 2012 by rapper Drake.

It is not clear who put the coffin there, and whether DJ Khaled knew, and the coffin appears to be on a part of the property which can be accessed from the road.

DJ Khaled’s representative has been approached for comment.

“I was passing in front of his house, and while I was passing by, we saw a coffin right in front,” Matheo said.

“So I told my friend who was driving to make a U-turn.

“We passed in front of the house again, and that’s when I grabbed my phone and captured the moment with a video and took a picture.

“It seemed more like a decoration than anything else. They weren’t shooting a video clip or anything. We grabbed the video and then kept on driving.

According to reports, rumors about Drake and Khaled joining forces began when Khaled announced his upcoming 14th studio album ‘Aalam Of God’.

A trailer on Instagram featured Mark Wahlberg claiming the track list would contain “two new Drake songs,” according to NME.

But then Drake took to the comment section and wrote: “Must be @drakebell,” – the American actor and musician.

Khaled then deleted the post from his social media, reports claim.

“I felt like this is probably DJ Khaled taking shots at Drake since he doesn’t want him to be on his album anymore,” said Patris.

A report from 2018 says the record producer, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, bought the nearly 13,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Miami Beach for $21.75 million.





