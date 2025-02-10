Cold War nuclear war room built in 1950s up for auction

A nuclear bunker built in the 1950s as a result of Cold War tensions has been listed for an upcoming auction with a guide price of $185,655.

The war room and bunker are located on the southern edge of a large residential development in Bristol, UK, where 160 homes are set to be built.

The Brislington War Room was built in 1953 to protect the then regional government from an atomic bomb.

But it has been left vacant since the 1980s.

The war room and bunker will now be sold at auction on March 12.

Auctioneers Hollis Morgan say the bunker’s ground floor comprises 8,709 square feet, while the basement level comprises 3,509 square feet.

The property includes off-street parking for between six and eight vehicles.

It is a Grade II listed building – a British designation to mark buildings of historic significance, similar to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Andrew Morgan, auctioneer at Hollis Morgan, said: “We are all only too aware of conflicts around the globe, and we should all feel grateful to be free of such traumas in the U.S.”

“However, this has not always been the case. The war years 1940-1945 saw the nation in a perilously dangerous state, with the government rapidly setting up centers in order to run the country despite bombing and a pending invasion.”

“These Grade II listed war rooms are a salutary reminder of these troubled days and provide a great insight into the conditions in which people had to work and, on occasion, live.”

“Freedom was indeed hard-won. While remembering the past, this property also provides opportunities for some educational/community use, commercial opportunities, or storage, etc.”

"It is a privilege to offer such an interesting lot with a fascinating recent history and present such an unusual opportunity for an imaginative buyer!"









































