Cop charged with drink driving after crashing into wall on way to work

SWLScop – By Adam Dutton and James Connell

A police officer has been charged with drink driving after the car he was in crashed into a wall on the way to work.

Liam Williams, 20, is accused of being behind the wheel of a car that ploughed into a wall next to Worcester Cathedral.

Williams was on his way to start his shift at Worcester Police Station at the time of the crash which happened at 6.45am on Tuesday (18/2).

No one else was involved and the West Mercia Police officer was arrested at the scene.

The force confirmed “he was on his way to work” but was not driving a police vehicle at the time of the crash.

Williams is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on March 25.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “We can confirm he is a serving police officer, a PC based at Worcester Police Station.”

The wall is believed to belong to a residential building but Worcester Cathedral is investigating who owns it.

One man who heard the crash described hearing a loud bang and rushing to the scene to find a car had crashed into the wall.

He said: “I’m shocked because this is quite unusual but I hope everyone is ok.

“I was just being quite inquisitive because of all the flashing lights.

“I suppose it’s a good thing this happened when it did because during the day there would have been people walking here and it would have been another story.”

One fire engine and at least four police officers were sent to the scene to remove the vehicle and set up a cordon.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on Deansway in Worcester at around 6.45am on Tuesday.

“One person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. No one was injured.”

A Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One crew from Worcester Fire Station was called at 6.58pm on February 18 to make a vehicle safe after an RTC at The Deansway, Worcester.

“A car had driven into a wall causing structural damage.

“Highways were requested to attend to close the pavement due to the unstable wall.”

A Worcestershire County Council spokesperson said: “A car struck the wall and caused structural damage which has left it unstable.

“We have, as a precautionary measure, closed Deansway whilst structural engineers assess the damage and plan next steps.”













