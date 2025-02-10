Cops hunt hit-and-run driver after man killed in horror crash

SWBNhit – By Adam Dutton

Cops are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

The male victim was walking past Stechford Retail Park on Audley Road in Stechford, Birmingham, when he was mown down at around 9.10pm on Sunday (9/2).

Passersby dialled 999 but despite the best efforts of paramedics the man was pronounced

dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police have launched a manhunt for the hit-and-run driver and are appealing for them to hand themselves in.

Detective Sergeant Rich Evans, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said:

“Enquiries are underway to trace the driver, but I would urge them to do the right thing and hand themselves in.

“We are carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area. Audley Road, Flaxley Road and Iron Lane will remain closed for most of this morning.

“We’re appealing for witnesses and for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage,

from around the area to come forward.”

Two ambulances and two paramedic officers responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived at the incident they found a pedestrian, a man, in a critical condition.

“Sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save him, and the man was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”

