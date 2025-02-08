Couple get engaged at train station where they had first kiss – with help of staff

SWMRproposal – by James Gamble

A romantic man recruited train station staff to help him propose at the spot where he and his partner shared their first kiss years ago.

Ian Stoney called on station staff and even a retired Thameslink employee to help him pop the question to now-fiancée Laura McKinley at Denmark Hill station in Camberwell, south London.

Staff at the station said they had just a day to prepare for the proposal, in which Ms McKinley was called over the tannoy to make her way to platform four – where Mr Stoney was waiting with a ring.

The couple first met at the Royal College of Art, where they both work – he as a bronze sculptor and she as a glass blower.

They shared their first kiss on the footbridge of Denmark Hill station.

Station manager Trudy Habgood said they had even brought Christopher Clayton, whose unique announcements the couple had fond memories of, out of retirement for the special moment yesterday (Weds).

“Ian approached us yesterday about his plans, so it was a quick turnaround,” she said.

“We brought back retired Thameslink colleague, Christopher Clayton, as the couple remember his unique announcements from their time travelling through the station.

“Ian arrived at the station first and I gave him a cup of tea to calm his nerves and then it was action stations.

“When we knew Laura had arrived, Christopher said over the Tannoy, ‘If there’s a Laura McKinley at the station, please make your way to the bridge near platform four’.

“We saw her approach and that’s when the proposal took place. We are delighted that Laura said yes and wish the couple a long and happy future together.

“It’s been lovely for our team here to be part of this special moment.”

Responding to an Instagram post from Thameslink Rail UK, Ms McKinley said: “Thank you so much for making this possible @tlrailuk what a surprise!

“I always smile thinking about our first kiss when ever I’m here and now [I] have two amazing memories.”

