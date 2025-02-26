Couple swamped with incorrect cushion orders from SCS

SWLScushion – By Charlie Fenton and Brad Deas

A house-proud couple have been left scratching their heads after being repeatedly sent the wrong cushions from a national home furnishings firm.

For the last nine months Davie Verity, 59, and wife Sue have been sent 13 wrong cushions are are still awaiting their correct order.

They ordered a new suite from the SCS store at Forster Square, Bradford, West Yorkshire, in May 2024.

The couple also purchased some additional scatterback cushions for an extra fee, but have been pulling their hair out after receiving the “totally wrong” order three times.

Dave, of Baildon near Bradford, said: “I don’t know how you can get it so wrong.”

Issues with the cushions sent have included being the wrong size or colour, as well as one set which were exactly what David and Sue wanted on one side but not on the other.

The situation came to a head on 12 February when the couple received yet another wrong order – this time, the cushions were both the wrong size and colour.

The 59-year-old has tried to rectify the problem through a variety of avenues but with little joy.

Dave said: “There’s a three-hour waiting list if you ring up, I’ve sent emails, photos, been down to the store, I just can’t seem to get anywhere with it.”

He added: “It must have cost them an absolute fortune with couriers and whatnot.

“We’re just banging our heads against a brick wall, especially a big company like that.”

SCS has more than 100 stores across the country including in Birstall, Wakefield, and Huddersfield, and describes itself as the “UK’s leading and best-loved sofa specialists.”

It apologised for the situation and said it is “actively working to resolve this matter”.

A spokesperson for home furnishings retailer said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this situation has caused.

“Our customer service team has been in direct contact with the customer, and we are actively working to resolve this matter.

“We take our customers’ concerns seriously and are committed to reaching a satisfactory resolution.”

Dave said last week that Sue received a phone call telling them to “expect an email from them with further information on how they will rectify things”.

That email landed on Monday morning, asking the couple to forward on the relevant details, as well as one that had originally been forwarded on 18 February, according to Dave.

He said: “So, no progress has been made to date.”

Dave added: “I’m still sceptical, awaiting a response but plenty of cushions to soften the blow”.

END





