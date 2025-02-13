Dad and daughter spot a mysterious animal – on a London roundabout

SWSYanimal – by Isobel Williams

A dad and daughter spotted a “bizarre looking” animal – on a roundabout in southeast London.

Ben Amos, 43, and his daughter Dolcie, 12, were headed out for dinner in Eltham just before 8pm on Sunday (February 9) when they spotted the strange animal from their car window.

The dad says the mystery creature – which they saw at the Well Hall roundabout – was first up on its hind legs, and the pair had thought it was a kangaroo or a wallaby.

He said: “We heard a really weird noise that sounded really close. When we looked over, I saw this animal and at first I thought it was a kangaroo.

“It was the most bizarre looking thing. It had a very long thin tail and either no hair or very short grey hair.

“It is just the weirdest thing I have ever seen. It was completely unrecognisable. The traffic lights went green and red a couple of times and we didn’t move, we were just completely captivated.

“By the time we parked up and went to investigate it was gone. We were looking in people’s front gardens and drove around for a while but we couldn’t find it again.

“It is probably just an animal escaped from the zoo, but you never know, it could be a baby werewolf!”

Ben says that the noise the animal had made was similar to that of a fox, but much deeper, describing it as a “growly screaming noise.”











