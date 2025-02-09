Dad of murdered teen accused of making knife threats days after son's killers caged

SWLSdad – By Adam Dutton and Peter Walsh

The father of an 18-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight is facing trial accused of threatening two people with a knife.

Raymond Quigley, 61, is accused of making the threats days after his son’s teenage killers were convicted of murder.

His son Raymond James Quigley was repeatedly knifed on the streets of Ipswich, in Suffolk, amid rising tensions between two gangs in Norwich.

He had travelled to the town to meet two friends and was set upon as he walked through the streets by Alfie Hammett and Joshua Howell, both 19.

Hammett and Howell were found guilty of murder and were handed life sentences last January.

Quigley senior has been charged with two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in Wymondham, Norfolk, on January 29 last year.

Quigley, of Wymondham, denied both knife offences when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court last Thursday (6/2) for a pre-trial review.

Judge Anthony Bate said the case would “remain in next week’s warned list”, meaning the case could be heard anytime within two weeks.

