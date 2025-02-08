Darts ace Luke Littler asks lawyers to stop hometown bar using his name

SWLNlittler – By Ashley Pemberton

Teenage darts ace Luke Littler has called in lawyers to stop a sports bar in his hometown using his name and likeness.

Nukes Sports Bar – named after the 18-year-old Warrington wonderkid – is set to open in the Cheshire town this month.

Staff will wear purple polo shirts with yellow logos featuring his nickname, which he trademarked last year through his company, Luke Littler Darts.

Owner Owen Williams chose the name for the darts-themed venue after social media poll and planed to sell pints for as cheap as £2.40.

But he has this week been hit with a letter from lawyers acting on behalf of Luke Littler Darts about a potential infringement.

The bar posted to on its Facebook page: “We are sure this isn’t Luke himself and he would be proud to have a bar recognising his achievements.

“Lets tag him and see if we can stop the little man being crushed! Pray for the little man.

“Unfortunately we may have to change our name before it’s even begun!”

The letter reads: “Response required: Nukes Sports Bar – infringement of trade mark rights.

“Please see the attached letter on behalf of our clients Luke Littler and his company Luke Littler Darts limited.

“We look forward to hearing from you by no later than 21 February 2025.”

Social media users were divided by the letter, from international law firm Bird and Bird LLP.

One wrote: “How awful when you are simply trying to acknowledge how proud we are of young Luke, seeing as he lives here.

“Our team colours of both the rugby and football clubs are primrose and blue so you shouldn’t be made to change the colour scheme.

“But If the name has to change you could still name it with a connection to darts for example ‘The Little Oche’ Sports bar.

“Good luck with it Owen hope you get a positive outcome and you can carry on with the chosen name.”

But some weren’t so sympathetic, with one saying bluntly: “You’ve copied his logo, that is a trademark infringement, you can’t use someone else’s logo and purport to be them. You will need to rebrand your bar.”

One wag, making reference to Littler’s love of kebabs, joked: “Just change the name to ‘Kebab Shop’ – you’ll get the guy there in the flesh.”

Mr Williams previously said he wanted the boozer to be the town’s cheapest independent bar, open seven days a week from 10am to midnight.

It plans to show live sports across eight TVs and it will have two darts boards and a pool table, a jukebox and host karaoke nights.

He previously told a local newspaper: “The cost of going out has increased so much now people would rather stay at home.

“We are hoping to change that by keeping by trying to be Warrington’s cheapest independent bar.”

Draught prices per pint will range from £2.40 for Tetley, £3.25 for Somersby and £3.75 for Guinness.

Hometown hero Luke become a household name thanks to his heroics at the World Darts Championship last year before winning them in January.

Such is his popularity in Warrington, the town’s rugby league team will rename its stadium in his honour for their first home game of the Super League season.

His net worth is reportedly in excess of £1.5million after he earned a whopping £1million prize money last year alone.

An incredible £618,500 came from ranking events, while winning the Premier League and World Series of Darts banked him the other £395,000.

And he secured a huge payday of £500,000 after he beat Michael van Gerwen to become world champion in January.

Luke Littler Darts and Nukes Sports Bar have been contacted for comment.

ENDS

Source link