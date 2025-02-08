David Cameron's bodyguards tried to save life of Ferrari driver killed in crash

SWLSferrari – by Bruno Brown and Faye Mayern

A Ferrari driver who died in a car crash despite the efforts of a passing team of bodyguards escorting ex-Prime Minister David Cameron has been named.

Benjamin Gladman, 31, died when his red Ferrari 360 came off Bow Hill, a leafy B-road on the outskirts of Marlingford in Norfolk on January 25.

Among the first to arrive on the scene of the crash was Lord David Cameron who had been on a shoot in the area.

His bodyguards tried to save Mr Gladman’s life, but he was pronounced dead by the roadside.

His female passenger was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a serious, but not life-threatening, condition.

A chef from a nearby pub spoke yesterday (January 29) of his own efforts to save Mr Gladman whose car was ‘almost snapped in half’.

A source close to Lord Cameron said that he was “proud” of the efforts of his security team.

The source said: “He feels huge sympathy with those involved and their families.

“He is very proud of the protection team and the professionalism and dedication they showed.”

Lord Cameron had been on a shooting weekend at nearby Marlingford Hall, which is owned by Nicholas Evans-Lombe, a former Eton school friend.

The Evans-Lombe family run the Great Melton shoot, which the Tory peer had been taking part in.

Chef Geoff Mayer was heading home from work at the Marlingford Bell when he came across Benjamin’s Gladman red Ferrari 360.

The supercar had come off a quiet backroad near the village and struck a tree.

He got out and tried to comfort Mr Gladman, who was still conscious, and dialled 999.

Minutes later, two Land Rover Discoveries and a tractor pulled up at the scene.

Mr Mayer said one of the Land Rovers, with the former PM on board, quickly sped off, while security officers from the other vehicle stopped and took over from Mr Mayer until the emergency services arrived.

Mr Mayer said: “I was trying to make sense of what I saw as I was coming around the corner. It was clear that it was a Ferrari in a bush. I was shocked.

“I got closer and realised that it hadn’t just been left in the bush, but that a crash had just happened. The car was almost snapped in half.

“I got out and the male was trying to speak to me. I couldn’t make sense of what he was saying, and the woman in the car was unconscious.

“I was reassuring the driver and telling him I was now calling in help and telling him to stay with me when suddenly a tractor and two Land Rover Discoveries pulled up behind me.

“One of them turned away and sped off, and the other came and helped.”

Despite the efforts of the protection officers, Mr Gladman, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Mayer added: “The people in the Land Rover then told me to say [to the 999 call handlers] that they were special unit police, undercover, and to tell the person on the phone that they were taking charge of the scene but that they still required emergency services.

“The undercover police officers then removed the driver from the car and performed CPR on him and I saw him lose his life.

“They also dragged the woman from the car who was screaming. It was a horrifying experience and is something that will never leave me.

“I was shocked that the undercover officers had arrived so quickly, but only later was I told that they were with David Cameron on the Great Melton shoot.

“I am not a spiritual person but I do feel linked to the man who died as I was one of the very last people he saw alive, maybe the last person, and I feel like I owe him something.

“I offer my condolences to the family for their pain and suffering and also wish the passenger the best of health.”

Mr Gladman and his brother both live in a house which is less than half a mile from the crash scene.

Officers closed the road from the Grade II listed Marlingford Mill all the way to the Watton Road junction for several hours.

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to quote reference 36/5923/25.

