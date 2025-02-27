David Coleman's private collection sold off in auction fetches over £1K

SWMRcollection – by Filipa Gaspar

A range of personal items that belonged to world renowned sports commentator

went under the hammer at an auction house – fetching over £1K.

David Coleman, who worked for the BBC for 46 years, is known for his coverage of six FIFA World Cups, 11 Summer Olympics, and eight Commonwealth Games.

He also hosted ‘A Question of Sport’ for 18 years.

His contributions to sports journalism earned him an OBE in 1993 in the New Years Honours by Queen Elizabeth II.

The auction in Wiltshire featured a number of his personal notes, research, and items of sporting and personal historical significance – fetching over £1K.

The sale took place on Wednesday, 26 February at Royal Wootton Bassett and online.

One lot containing many letters including his OBE certificate signed by HM Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and correspondence from 10 Downing Street was sold for £380.

His extensive collection of sporting cigarette cards fetched £260.

Another lot containing notes for the Grandstand coverage of the Grand Nationals from 1979 to 1983, which include interviews with now King Charles and the Princess Royal was sold for £50.

His Olivetti Lettera 25 typewriter, used to compose many of his scripts, was sold for £50.

Following the sale Head Auctioneer, Gareth Wasp, said “We are proud to have been able to sell these historically interesting items highlighting prominent moments in sports, as covered by David Coleman.

“Our thanks go to his family for entering these with us. We hope that new owners of these items get enormous pleasure from the lots they have purchased and seeing the personal work these contained by such a renowned personality of the sporting world.”





