Dog banned from competing at Crufts after tail amputation from wagging it too hard

SWTPtail – By Emma Dunn

A dog has been banned from competing at Crufts after she had to have her tail amputated because she wagged it too vigorously.

Dalmatian Vizsla cross Gwen, three, suffered from ‘happy tail syndrome’ – which would caused wounds and dislocations in her tail.

Her owner Sophie Scott-Thomas, 32, had Gwen’s tail legally medically amputated after it became too painful and her vet advised.

Ever since Gwen has been “happy” and “loving” and Sophie had been delighted when the pair got selected for the Crufts 2025 Welsh team.

But hours later she got a call to say Gwen had been barred due to a Defra (Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs) ban on docked dogs being shown at a fee-paying event.

Docking is when a puppy has their tail amputated without anaesthetic and not for medical purposes – and is illegal in the UK for most breeds.

Sophie has started a petition for Defra to allow dogs who have been ‘docked’ for medical reasons to be allowed to compete in shows.#

Gwen’s tail was removed during a procedure involving anaesthetic at the vets.

Qualified nurse, Sophie, from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, said: “I feel genuinely sad.

“We’ve come so far together.

“There should be an exception for dogs that have been medically docked.”

“Gwen is not just a dog; she is my teammate and my inspiration.

“Competitive obedience showcases the incredible bond between handler and dog, yet DEFRA’s rule disregards this, forcing handlers like me to fight for the recognition we deserve.”

Gwen had to have her tail amputated in 2023 – aged two.

Sophie said: “They call it happy tail syndrome.

“It’s when they wag their tail so vigorously it knocks things and causes injuries.

“The house would be covered in blood.”

The vets advised for an amputation after Gwen had two breaks and a dislocation.

By the time she had the amputation in 2023, Sophie said her tail had so much muscle from wagging it was like a “limb amputation”.

Sophie had been doing obedience training with Gwen since she was a puppy and was delighted to be selected for the Welsh Crufts team in obedience in November 2024.

She said: “We were lucky enough to be offered a place.

“We went through the trials and we were over the moon.

“But then they rang me back and said we can’t take you because Gwen has a docked tail.”

Under section six of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 it is an offence to show a dog with a docked tail at an event where a fee-paying public is admitted.

The ban applies to all dogs which have had their tails removed regardless of the reasons for its removal.

The only exception for the ban is for certified working dogs being shown only for the purpose of demonstrating their working ability.

After years of work and training Sophie is “heartbroken”.

She said: “It’s been a massive commitment.

“It feels like we’re being penalised for doing something in her best interests.

“I now feel as though all the time, effort, and energy we’ve invested has been wasted.

“This rule is unfair, outdated, and deeply discouraging for dog owners and handlers like me who have worked tirelessly to pursue their passion for competitive obedience.”

You can sign Sophie’s petition here – https://www.change.org/p/request-for-change-to-blanket-ruling-on-dogs-with-medically-docked-tails-in-competitions

A Defra spokesperson said: “We are proud to have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.

“It is a criminal offence in England and Wales to dock a dog’s tail unless an exemption applies, and those found breaking the law may be prosecuted.

“The ban relating to showing dogs aims to limit the popularity of tail docking for aesthetic reasons.”

A spokesperson for The Kennel Club said: “We are aware of this situation, but in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act 2006, a dog with a medically docked tail cannot be shown at events in England and Wales where the public pay admission fees.

“A limited exemption applies to certified working dogs, with docked tails, demonstrating their working ability. Sadly there is no provision within the legislation for a dog which has had its tailed docked on medical grounds to be shown at an event where the public pay admission fees, unless it is a certified working dog as defined within the regulations.”











