    Dramatic pictures after primary school evacuated by bomb threat

    Sam Allcock

    SWLNbomb – by Daniel Jae Webb

    These dramatic pictures show a huge emergency response after a primary school was hit with a bomb threat.

    Police raced to Badbury Park Primary School, in Rainscombe Road in Swindon, Wilts, at around 2.30pm today (Tuesday) – working to evacuate hundreds of children to safety.

    Around 25 police officers were in attendance alongside Hazardous Area Response Team ambulance crews and specially-trained fire officers.

    Numerous homes within a 200-metre radius of the school have also been evacuated, as has the local Co-op store.

    Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Western Ambulance Service have several commanders at the incident, including a National Inter-Agency Liaison Officer (NILO).

    Homington Avenue was closed at the junction with Marlborough Road initially, but has since reopened to traffic. Roads near the school remain cordoned off and guarded by police.

    Parents were asked to collect their children in nearby Biddestone Avenue, on corner on Belcombe Close.

    A specialist search team from Wiltshire Police arrived at the scene at around 5pm – thought to be enlisted to carry out a thorough search of the premises to ensure its safe.

    In a statement, a force spokesperson said: “We are currently responding to a report of a malicious threat at Badbury Park Primary School in Rainscombe Road, Swindon.

    “Specialist officers are on the scene and the school has followed its emergency evacuation plans as a precaution.

    “A 200-metre cordon has been set up around the school.

    “We will issue a further update when appropriate.”

    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock

