Dramatic pictures show Royal Marine Commandos practicing surf drills.

Troops from 47 Commando Raiding Group and elements of 40 Commando have been training on the beaches of East Cornwall this month.

The Royal Navy say of the 3 February images: "The Royal Marines are the UK's specialists in amphibious operations, known as Surfing Drills, the crews approach a beach, deploy troops and recover safely back to sea once the operation is complete."



























