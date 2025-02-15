Close Menu
    Dramatic scenes show British army preparing for Arctic war

    Sam Allcock

    SWSMarctic – by Dean Murray

    Dramatic pictures show the British army preparing for war in the Arctic.

    Operation Clockwork sees troops undergo training in Norway to operate in extreme cold-weather environments.

    The exercise is based at Bardufoss Air Station in northern Norway, approximately 200 km inside the Arctic Circle.

    Service personnel on the Cold Weather Aviation Operators Course (CWAOC) conducted cold weather survival training.

    They were tasked to build a snow shelter known as a Quinzhee and spend the night inside it with minimal equipment to experience the harsh conditions.

    Other exercises include moving across country using Nordic Skiing techniques and learning to use ski poles to form a firing support.

    Commando Helicopter Force (CHF) were tasked with delivering approximately three year’s supply of logs to the Lappjordhyta cabins, one of the Norwegian Trekking Association’s most secluded cabins in the Bardu region.

    CHF said: “With temperatures that get as low as -35 degrees, environmental and flying training allows Force personnel to maintain and hone their Arctic training skills.”

    The MOD say the UK is one of only a small number of nations capable of operating in this demanding environment.















    Sam Allcock

