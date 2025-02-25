Close Menu
    Driver's daring U-turn on narrow road leaves car teetering over steep edge

    1 Min Read

    SWFSuturn – by Ottilie Von Henning

    This is the nail-biting moment a driver made a daring U-turn on a very narrow road – while teetering over the edge of a steep hill.

    The motorist was driving around Guangdong Province, China, in December last year when he took a wrong turn.

    Despite the little to no room available, the driver was determined to turn the car around.

    Video footage shows the driver attempting a seemingly impossible U-turn and manoeuvring with minor, precise adjustments.

    After three long minutes, the car was successfully turned around, allowing the driver to drive away safely.









    Sam Allcock

    Sam Allcock is a seasoned digital entrepreneur and journalist, known for his expertise in online media, digital marketing, and business growth strategies.

