Driver's daring U-turn on narrow road leaves car teetering over steep edge

SWFSuturn – by Ottilie Von Henning

This is the nail-biting moment a driver made a daring U-turn on a very narrow road – while teetering over the edge of a steep hill.

The motorist was driving around Guangdong Province, China, in December last year when he took a wrong turn.

Despite the little to no room available, the driver was determined to turn the car around.

Video footage shows the driver attempting a seemingly impossible U-turn and manoeuvring with minor, precise adjustments.

After three long minutes, the car was successfully turned around, allowing the driver to drive away safely.

















