Drone footage shows drivers swerving into oncoming traffic to avoid huge potholes

This extraordinary drone footage shows drivers swerving out the way of large potholes on be one of Britain’s worst roads.

Drivers have been left with burst tyres trying to manoeuvre along A1017 Rowley Hill through the village of Sturmer, on the Suffolk-Essex border.

The shocking video shows cars swerving onto the wrong side of the road to avoid huge gaping holes and into oncoming traffic.

Some motorists drop to a crawling speed to manoeuvre around the potholes which have been decorated with crudely spray painted phalluses.

Residents have blasted the road as ‘an accident waiting to happen’ and likened to an ‘adventure course’.

Angela Andrea, who owns the Sturmer Nurseries garden centre, said: “It is a very busy road and I am waiting for something worse to happen as they are so large.

“It is an accident waiting to happen. You have to almost stop to try to negotiate them.

“It is like a little adventure course for the car to try and avoid doing damage to your vehicle.”

Ms Andrea, who took over the garden centre in September, added that several people have suffered damage to their cars and burst tyres.

According to the Essex Highways ‘Track It’ reporting tool, a number of defects have been identified and are currently awaiting a date for repair.

Resident Coral Fordham said: “My thoughts are it is absolutely disgraceful. We are an accident waiting to happen.

“We have a lot of heavy traffic along this road, which does not help. It all needs to be properly repaired.”

Drone footage taken by local resident Povilas Matulevičius shows a number of cars slowing down to go through them or swerving entirely.

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: “We are aware of the vandalism at this location and will be sending an inspector to assess the site and determine next steps.

“While we understand the frustration potholes can cause, due to limited resources we do have to address only the most urgent issues first.

"We often carry out temporary repairs to make roads safe until permanent repairs can be arranged."


















