Drug dealer caught with loaded gun tells stunned cops "It's real bro, be careful"

SWMRgun – By Jack Fifield

A drug dealer who was caught with a loaded gun in a busy city centre tells stunned cops, “It’s real bro, be careful” before offering to show them how to make it safe.

Sepehr Yousefali and David Meti, both 22, were stopped by police in Bristol after their black BMW was suspected of having cloned number plates.

Bodycam footage shows officers pulling the pair out of the car during the busy rush hour at around 4.30pm on October 2 last year.

Video shows Yousefali telling shocked cops that he has a gun tucked in the waistband of his trousers.

An incredulous officer asks the dealer whether the gun is real and if it is loaded.

Yousefali responds: “It’s real bro. What do you think I’m telling you?

“It’s loaded, innit. So just be careful.”

The shocked officer replies: “Jesus Christ. Right no messing fella.”

While wearing handcuffs with his arms up, Yousefali even offers to show the officers how to make the weapon safe.

He says: “It’s not got a safety on it, look it’s been drilled. Take it out and I’ll show you how to make it safe. Just press, press.”

The officer rejects the offer, telling him: “No no, I’m not touching it.”

Further searches by police found a machete between the driver seat and the door, where Meti was sitting.

Officers also found two carrier bags of drugs including cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, and

ketamine, with an estimated street value of £6,000.

The gun was later confirmed to be a converted 9mm blank firing handgun and was loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Yousefali and Meti pleaded guilty to all charges put to then, including possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Yousefali also admitted possessing a firearm, while Meti pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

At Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, February 4, Yousefali was jailed for eight years and nine months, while Meti was jailed for four years.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Lawson, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “It is clear from the weapons Yousefali and Meti had in their possession that they had the potential to cause serious harm.

“The pair were transporting a significant amount of illegal drugs, that no doubt would have ended up on the streets of Bristol had officers not wisely taken the proactive action to stop the vehicle.

“Our enquiries found they were deliberately targeting people who enjoy Bristol’s night-time economy and seeking to profit from the misery that such substances cause.”

