Easter Awakening: A Journey of Art, Culture, and Renewal at Nova Maldives

Experience the magic of Easter at Nova Maldives with a line-up of enriching activities from 18-20 April, where creativity, culture, and wellness unite in a spirited celebration. From immersive art activities to heartwarming community gatherings, guests are invited to embark on a journey centred around renewal, with experiences that nourish the body and mind, and offer opportunities to connect with like-minded travellers.

Spark your Imagination through Art and Community

At the heart of Nova’s Easter programme is the return of the three-day KULA Art Initiative Art Market. Featuring five talented local artists, this dynamic market offers a unique opportunity to learn about the intricacies of their artistic processes firsthand and invites guests to discover artworks and handicrafts in the local art scene, including lustrous lacquer and egg shell art. Guests can also contribute to a communal mural, embodying the spirit of connection and collaboration.

On Good Friday, guests can partake in the Holhuashi ceremony under the Banyan Tree, an exploration of Maldivian culture through storytelling and traditional practices that envelopes all in special tales of wonder and local heritage. Easter Sunday culminates in the Good Vibes Festival, including an all-ages Easter Egg Hunt that promises to delight children and grown-ups alike. Throughout the Easter weekend, three Creative Expression painting sessions will also be available for travellers to join, where participants can craft soulful canvases inspired by Maldivian island life and natural beauty with guidance by a local artist.

Dining Delights and A Taste of Tradition

Culinary enthusiasts can indulge their passion at Nova, starting with the Truly Maldivian Flavours workshop on Good Friday, to learn to create delicious vegan Maldivian meals from expert chefs. Throughout the weekend, three Craft & Concoct cocktail-making classes will be offered at Wink Bar, where guests can learn the arts of mixology, with a chance to craft artful beverages including a ‘Van Gogh mojito’. Sweets lovers can also book a Chocolate Making Class on Soulful Sunday to try their hand at creating and decorating delectable Easter eggs from scratch and sample chocolate delicacies, followed by a delightful High Tea experience, featuring coconut-infused pastries and tropical treats.

An extensive Easter Sunday Brunch with a refreshing buffet spread awaits travellers at Soul Kitchen. This delightful feast will present dishes that highlight fresh and local ingredients, inviting guests to indulge in a colourful medley of seasonal flavours.

Nurture Nature: Dive into Marine Wonders & Conservation

Calling on the theme of hope in the joyous season, guests are invited to Adopt a Coral Frame at Nova, offering the opportunity to assist the resident marine biologist in planting young coral in Nova’s floating coral nursery. This transformative experience invites travellers to contribute personally to the resort’s marine conservation efforts, with subsequent biweekly updates on their coral frame’s growth, nurturing a lasting bond with the ocean long after their departure.

As the sun sets on Easter Sunday, the Maldivian Fish Market will spring to life, inviting travellers to handpick the finest catch of the day for their evening meal. The market will feature an enticing selection of the freshest seafood, grilled to perfection with local spices for an authentic dining experience.

Mindful Moments for Wellness & Inner Peace

Embracing self-care and wellness, which is among the island resort’s treasured core values, travellers can enhance their Easter escape with a special Eskape Coconut Secret spa session on Good Friday evening, a curated series of treatments harnessing the hydrating and soothing properties of the coconut fruit, including an invigorating coconut scrub, warm coconut oil massage, and a calming head massage.

To help guests achieve a greater inner balance and mental peace, the resort will also be organising an intimate wellness sharing session, focusing on the benefits of yoga, meditation, and practical journaling. These enriching practices equip participants with actionable steps to cultivate mindfulness, enhance emotional clarity, and feel more anchored within through productive exchanges and meaningful reflections.

Experience wholesome Easter festivities at Nova Maldives with the full programme available here. Lead-in rates for the Easter weekend start at £546/night in a Beach Villa and £680/night in a Water Villa when booking directly.